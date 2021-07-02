Banks to remain shut for 15 Days in July, Check complete list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released the calendar for the bank holiday dates in the for July, 2021. As per the July holidays list, all banks across India will be remain closed for up to 15 days this month including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

It must be noted that bank holidays are state specific, and may not be observed by all banks. These holidays will be applicable on festivals being observed in the state.

These 15 days holiday for the month of July falls under the bracket of Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Here’s the list of Saturdays and Sunday:

July 4 – Sunday

July 10 – Second Saturday of the month

July 11 – Sunday

July 18 – Sunday

July 24 – Fourth Saturday of the month

July 25 – Sunday

Here is a list of bank holidays falling in the month of July:

Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12

Bhanu Jayanti: July 13

Drukpa Tshechi: July 14

Harela: July 16

U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17

Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19

Bakrid: July 20

Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21

Ker Puja: July 31