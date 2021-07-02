Banks to remain shut for 15 Days in July, Check complete list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released the calendar for the bank holiday dates in the for July, 2021. As per the July holidays list, all banks across India will be remain closed for up to 15 days this month including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.
It must be noted that bank holidays are state specific, and may not be observed by all banks. These holidays will be applicable on festivals being observed in the state.
These 15 days holiday for the month of July falls under the bracket of Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.
Here’s the list of Saturdays and Sunday:
July 4 – Sunday
July 10 – Second Saturday of the month
July 11 – Sunday
July 18 – Sunday
July 24 – Fourth Saturday of the month
July 25 – Sunday
Here is a list of bank holidays falling in the month of July:
Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12
Bhanu Jayanti: July 13
Drukpa Tshechi: July 14
Harela: July 16
U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17
Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19
Bakrid: July 20
Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21
Ker Puja: July 31