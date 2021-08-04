Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August, Check complete list

All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in August, as per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of the 15 days, 8 days are holidays and the remaining days are that of weekends including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Normally, the private and public banks remain shut on all national or public holidays and festivals as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays of each month.

In total, the banks will be shut for up to 15 days in August, however, the list of bank holidays might vary from state to state as per the different festivities celebrated on different days.

The RBI releases its monthly list of holidays under three categories, namely Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

The holidays list for banks is listed by the Central government, state governments, and union territories (UTs) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.