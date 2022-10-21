Banks to be closed for 6 days from tomorrow, Know details

As the festival of lights is right around the corner, everyone is so excited to celebrate it with great pomp and joy. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival and Bhai Dooj is the last day of the festival of lights.

Here is the list of the consecutive holidays

Banks will remain shut across the country on Saturday that is October 22 due to Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

All banks remain shut on Sundays i.e October 23.

As India is celebrating Diwali on Monday, i.e October 24. The banks will be closed across India except in Sikkim capital Gangtok, Hyderabad and Imphal.

The next day after Diwali, i.e October 25 everyone will be celebrating Laxmi Puja, Deepawali and Govardhan puja. All Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur

On October 26, everyone will be performing Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

On October 27, Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba will be performed and banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.