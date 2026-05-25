Bank of Baroda Custodian Arrested for Rs 8.7 Crore Theft from RBI Currency Chest

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Mumbai: A junior custodian of Bank of Baroda has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly smuggling Rs 8.7 crore out of an RBI currency chest, reports suggest.

The accused, identified as Harsiddh Kadiyar, was apprehended in Ahmedabad on Friday following a tip-off. Kadiyar, who worked as a junior joint custodian at the bank’s Gandhi Road branch in Kalupur, allegedly executed the theft on January 13.

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Police said Kadiyar, in collusion with two contract labourers, smuggled the cash out under the guise of disposing used iron boxes. The boxes were allegedly filled with currency notes worth Rs 8.7 crore taken from the RBI chest housed at the branch.

He has been remanded in police custody until May 27 as the probe continues.