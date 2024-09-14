Bank Manager, Cashier die after SUV sinks in waterlogged underpass in Faridabad

Faridabad: Amid heavy rainfall, two private bank employees died when their SUV drowned in the waterlogged Old Faridabad underpass in Haryana on late Friday night.

The two victims, Punyashray Sharma (48) and Viraj (26) were returning home in Greater Faridabad from Gurugram. They were working in a Gurugram branch of HDFC Bank.

Puyashray Sharma was an HDFC Bank branch manager and Viraj Dwivedi was a cashier at the same branch.

As per reports, a Mahindra XUV 700 entered the underpass, ignoring all warnings and got stuck in the deep floodwater, following which water gushed into the vehicle. The onlookers attempted to help the duo stuck in the car and after a lot of efforts, managed to get them out but Viraj died on the spot and Punyashray was immediately taken to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, where he was pronounced dead as reported by India TV.

Heavy rain has lashed Faridabad for the past three days, causing significant waterlogging across the city, which has turned several areas into virtual rivers.