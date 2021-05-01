Bank Holidays In May 2021: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days This Month; Check The Complete List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released the calendar for the bank holiday dates in the for May, 2021. As per the May holidays list, all banks across India will be remain closed for up to 12 days this month.

So if you have any plan of visiting the bank this month then you should remember to avoid these dates before going.

As you already know, the working hours of bank have been shortened from 10AM to 2Pm and staff attendance have been reduced to 50 percent due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, the private and public banks remain shut on all national or public holidays and festivals as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays of each month.

In total, the banks will be shut for up to 12 days in May, however, the list of bank holidays might vary from state to state as per the different festivities celebrated on different days.

The bank holiday list is issued under three brackets – Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The holidays list for banks is listed by the Central government, state governments, and union territories (UTs) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Here is the bank holidays list for May 2021.