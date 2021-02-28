Bank Holidays 2021: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days In March, Check The Full List Here

All the banks in India will remain closed for a total of 11 days during the month of March 2021, as per the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) calendar. The holidays may not be the same and vary from state to state.

As per the RBI calendar, the banks will remain closed on March 5, March 11, March 22, March 29 and March 30 along with the four Sundays and two Saturdays.

Besides, banks are also expected to be closed during March 15 and March 16 as many bank unions have given a call for strike in protest against the government’s privatisation plan. Bank unions are also planning to march towards Parliament in Delhi on March 10.

The bank customers are advised to schedule their bank visit in March according to the holiday list. However, they can still make transactions through online modes or internet banking during the holidays.

Here is the list of holidays:

March 4, 2021: Sunday

March 5, 2021: Holiday in Mizoram to celebrate Chapcher Kut

March 7, 2021: Sunday

March 11, 2021: Mahashivratri

March 13, 2021: Second Saturday

March 14, 2021: Sunday

March 21, 2021: Sunday

March 22, 2021: Bihar Day

March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday

March 28, 2021: Sunday

March 29, 2021: Dhuleti/Yaosang second day

March 30, 2021: Holi