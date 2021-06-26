WATCH: Bank guard in UP allegedly shoots customer for not wearing mask

Bareilly: In an unfortunate incident, a security guard deployed at a branch of Bank of Baroda in Bareilly opened fire at a customer for allegedly not wearing a mask.
The incident took place at Junction Road branch of the bank in Bareilly Kotwali area.
The man who was shot has been identified as a railway employee.
According to the initial reports, the customer got into a heated argument with the security guard over not wearing the mask following which the guard shot at him in rage of anger.
The injured customer was rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment.
Till the last reports came in, all the people who were present at the spot are being questioned.
#BREAKING: Bank of Baroda guard allegedly shot a customer for not wearing a mask. Injured customer admitted to a hospital in Bareilly. pic.twitter.com/LmmLsO34IC
