WATCH: Bank guard in UP allegedly shoots customer for not wearing mask

By WCE 7
bank of baroda case

Bareilly: In an unfortunate incident, a security guard deployed at a branch of Bank of Baroda in Bareilly opened fire at a customer for allegedly not wearing a mask.

The incident took place at Junction Road branch of the bank in Bareilly Kotwali area.

The man who was shot has been identified as a railway employee.

According to the initial reports, the customer got into a heated argument with the security guard over not wearing the mask following which the guard shot at him in rage of anger.

Related News

Two Lionesses Test Positive For Covid-19 At Etawah Safari…

The injured customer was rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Till the last reports came in, all the people who were present at the spot are being questioned.

You might also like
Nation

Goa-Delhi Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel, major mishap averted

Nation

CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Nation

Centre approves Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women

Nation

India reports below 50k Covid positive cases; 1,183 death in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.