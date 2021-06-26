WATCH: Bank guard in UP allegedly shoots customer for not wearing mask

Bareilly: In an unfortunate incident, a security guard deployed at a branch of Bank of Baroda in Bareilly opened fire at a customer for allegedly not wearing a mask.

The incident took place at Junction Road branch of the bank in Bareilly Kotwali area.

The man who was shot has been identified as a railway employee.

According to the initial reports, the customer got into a heated argument with the security guard over not wearing the mask following which the guard shot at him in rage of anger.

The injured customer was rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Till the last reports came in, all the people who were present at the spot are being questioned.