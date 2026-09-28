Bank employees’ strike put on hold following IBA-UFBU meeting

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Bhubanewar: The strike proposed by bank employees has been put off after a meeting between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

As per reports, in the meeting there was a discussion on various issues related to bank employees.

To address the demand for holidays on all Saturdays, a high-level committee will be set up. The committee will consult all stakeholders.

The IBA will also explore with the government the possibility of modifications to the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for officers of Scale-IV and above.

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The other remaining issues discussed in the 8 March 2024 will be addressed as well for an early resolution.

In the wake of the developments, the UFBU has deferred its announced agitation programme and strike.

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