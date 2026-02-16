Bank employee steals gold of 2.7 kg from locker to fund gambling in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Indian Bank employee in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly stealing gold of 2.7 kg from a customer’s locker to fund his gambling on January 2.

The employee was an assistant manager at Indian Bank, identified as a 34-year-old, Kiran Kumar, the stealing was done due to his addiction of online betting and gambling.

Kiran was able to execute his plan when the Bank manager was absent as he had the access to locker keys.

The knowledge of the theft was reportedly known when the victim customers visited the bank to withdraw their jewellery from the locker and saw that some of the gold ornaments were missing from the locker. This created a lot of panic in the bank after which a detailed inspection by the bank was made.

Moreover, after the inspection it was identified that gold worth Rs. 4 crore which is 2,783 grams of gold, had been stolen.

Later, an official complaint was registered in the local police station after which investigation took place and Kiran was taken into custody where he confessed to the crime he committed in an initial enquiry and was arrested.

It is being said that so far 1.2 kg gold has been recovered from Kiran. Further investigation to recover the rest of the gold stolen is ongoing.