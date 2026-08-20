Bank employee shoots dead wife outside Lucknow bank,kills sister at home, then self

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Lucknow: In a very shocking incident, a man allegedly went to his wife’s office and shot her. He then returned home, shot his sister before killing himself in Lucknow.

The man identified as Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, on Thursday shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city’s upscale Gomti Nagar area.

As per eyewitness, 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her and escaping the scene. Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Divya and Manas married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. According to information, Divya had filed for divorce last year.

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The husband had informed about the murder by putting a WhatsApp status. He had written that his wife had cheated on him. That is why he had committed the murder.

Along with this, he said that now he will kill his sister as well and will also commit suicide. After writing this, he killed his sister and committed suicide as well.

However, the murder has caused widespread panic in the city’s posh area.