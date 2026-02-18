Bank employee killed in horrific bike crash in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old bank employee died after a speeding Bullet motorcycle hit her while she was crossing Dr Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

As per reports, the victim, identified Yogeshwari, employee with HDFC Bank had stepped out for lunch when the fatal incident took place at around 12.30 pm. The two were crossing Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, a business hub in West Bengaluru.

According to the police, the two women were crossing the road when Yogeshwari’s colleague noticed a bike approaching and stopped midway. The bike hit her with force, throwing her onto the road and leaving her critically injured. The biker lost control and skidded.

Advertisement

A resident of Kempegowda Layout, Yogeshwari was rushed to Suguna Hospital, where she died of severe internal bleeding. Her body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The rider has been identified as 22-year-old Deepan, also sustained injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.