Bank employee arrested for stealing Rs 66.25 lakh jewellery from Mumbai locker using duplicate key

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Mumbai: A bank employee has been arrested from home for allegedly duping gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 66.25 lakh from a customer’s locker through a duplicate key, police said.

The accused is identified as 29-year-old Gaurav Rameshwar Sharma.

The locker was owned by a couple and was being used to keep valuables belonging to the family. Their bank used a two-key system – that is, both the customer’s key and the bank’s master key needed to open the locker.

In the year 2024, according to the complaint, the victim man opened the locker and found out that valuable contents including gold coins, jewellery sets, necklaces, bangles, earrings, jhumkas, rings, was stolen. It was estimated that the valuation of the gold was Rs 66.25 lakh.

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Bank officials carried out an internal probe before informing the Dindoshi police in June 2026.

The police question the bank officials and probe how the locker was opened.

The police claim that Sharma obtained a duplicate key of the locker and came back in the night and opened the locker to steal valuables. The jewellery and coins stolen have been recovered from him.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.