UP’s Bank currency chest audit discovers fake notes worth Rs 7.40 Crore

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Lucknow: A shocking incident took place in which a suspected financial irregularity at a Bank has come to light where audit detected fake notes worth Rs 7.40 Crore in Uttar Pradesh.

This issue came to light when the alleged bank sent a routine reconciliation of cash to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during which it was learnt that the bank is facing shortage of Rs 4.36 lakh. This happened around First half of the August month.

Following this discrepancy, the bank began an internal inquiry and conducted a detailed audit of the currency chest. During the audit, officials found a large quantity of fake notes mixed with the cash stored in the currency chest.

The manager of the bank said that this matter is still being investigated and how the notes entered the chest is yet to be known.

The matter was reported to the Saharanpur police by a senior bank official.

Police said the investigation will focus on the movement of cash into the currency chest, bank records and the employees responsible for counting, packing, storing and reconciling the currency.

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The bank has taken a step towards this matter and has suspended four people in connection with the matter.

However, the shortage that the bank faced of around Rs 4.36 is being investigated separately. A report has been filed against housekeeper in connection with that discrepancy.

Police and bank officials are now trying to find out how such a large amount of fake currency reached the bank’s currency chest and whether real notes were removed or replaced.

The investigation will also eye on the cash records and other evidence to establish when and how the suspected irregularity occurred.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.