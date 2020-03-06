Bangladeshi Woman with Suspected Coronavirus in Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi woman has been admitted in the infectious diseases hospital in Beliaghata here on Thursday with suspected symptoms of coronavirus, an official said.

The sick woman has a number of symptoms like respiratory distress which are also associated with the deadly disease.

Her husband has returned from Dubai recently.

Another youth from Bhagabapnpur in East Midnapore district is also being brought to the ID hospital with several classical symptoms of the disease which has affected 30 people in India so far.

The youth has just returned from Indonesia.