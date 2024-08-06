Bangladesh Turmoil: Meghalaya imposes night curfew on Indo-Bangladesh border

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew on Indo- Bangladesh border amid rest in the neighbouring country Bangladesh.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, covers a 200-metre area on the Indian side of the border.

Tynsong urged residents near the border to avoid the curfew area after 6 pm.

“In view of the volatile situation, the state government has decided to impose night curfew along the international border with Bangladesh,” Tynsong said.

Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed a dramatic turn of events as the 15-year-long term of Sheikh Hasina came to an end on Monday after she resigned and fled the country.

After her resignation, Sheikh Hasina came to India. On Monday evening, her plane landed at the Air Force’s Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.