Bandi Bhageerath remanded to judicial custody in alleged POCSO case till May 29

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Medchal-Malkajgiri: The son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 regarding allegations against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cyberabad Police arrested Bandi Sai Bhageerath, alias Bhageerath, following a multi-city manhunt in connection with a criminal case involving severe charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

According to an official press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, the accused was apprehended on the evening of May 16, 2026, and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

The case (Cr. No. 684/2026) was initially registered at the Petbasheerabad Police Station on May 8, 2026, following a complaint lodged by a victim girl.

During the investigation, the Investigating Officer (IO) examined statements from the victim and key witnesses. Based on the victim’s detailed account, the police altered the sections of the law to include Section 64 (2)(m) of the BNS (pertaining to aggravated sexual assault) and Section 5 (1) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act 2012.

The victim’s formal statement was officially recorded before a Magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Ritiraj, DCP, Kukatpally, was designated to directly supervise the ongoing high-profile investigation.

Following the registration of the enhanced charges, Bhageerath evaded authorities, prompting the police to launch a widespread search operation.

Teams were dispatched to various locations across Karimnagar, Delhi, and other cities, targeting locations and residences belonging to the accused’s acquaintances. A ‘Look out Circular’ was also formally issued to prevent his escape.

The breakthrough came on May 16, 2026, when authorities received reliable intelligence indicating the accused was moving near the police academy. The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad organised a naka-bandi (blockade).

Bhageerath was intercepted and intercepted near the Tech Park in Manchirevula, falling under the Narsingi Police Station limits. He was taken into custody at 8:15 PM and immediately shifted to the Petbasheerabad Police Station.

Following his apprehension, the accused was produced before the IO and interrogated in the presence of panch (independent) witnesses. According to the police release, Bhageerath admitted to committing the alleged offence, leading to his formal arrest.

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After undergoing a mandatory medical examination, Bhageerath was produced before the Magistrate, who subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.

However, his legal counsel, Karunasagar, strongly countered the police narrative of a forced apprehension. Karunasagar, representing Bhageerath alongside Senior Advocate Anthony Reddy, asserted that the accused did not evade the law but instead voluntarily surrendered to the Cyberabad Police.

While the Cyberabad Police press note detailed a multi-city manhunt and an SOT naka-bandi (blockade) operation to intercept the accused, the defence maintained that the custody was a coordinated handover.

The defence emphasised that Bhageerath has been fully cooperative with the authorities since being taken into custody. According to Karunasagar, the accused has already provided all necessary information to the Investigating Officer (IO) to facilitate the probe.

“I, along with Anthony Reddy, Senior Advocate, have surrendered Bandi Bhageerath to the police at about 8.15 pm near Tech Park. The police have taken the custody of Bandi Bhageerath…We have cooperated with the investigation…Bandi Bhageerath has given all the information and has readily agreed to cooperate with the investigation,” he told reporters.

Dismissing allegations that the accused was actively evading law enforcement across multiple states, Karunasagar remarked, “We have surrendered ourselves voluntarily to the police. I don’t think we need to give any explanation regarding the same.”

Despite the severity of the charges, which include sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, the legal team expressed absolute confidence that the Union Minister’s son would be vindicated.

“We have full confidence in the investigation and judicial procedure,” Karunasagar stated to reporters. “We are very confident that we will be cleared of these allegations and we will come out clean.”

Following his production before the local magistrate late last night, Bhageerath was officially remanded to judicial custody.

“Bandi Bhageerath has been brought to the magistrate, where the magistrate has remanded Bandi Bhageerath to judicial custody till the 29th of May,” his counsel confirmed.

(Source: ANI)