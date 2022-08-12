Banda boat tragedy: Yogi announces financial aid for victims’ kin

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each to the families of Banda boat tragedy victims.

He has directed two ministers — Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad — to reach the spot and supervise the rescue operations which are underway.

District magistrate Anurag Patel said so far, 13 persons have been rescued while 17 are still missing.

SP Banda, Abhinandan, said that the boat was carrying around 35 passengers on the Yamuna river when it lost balance due to strong winds and capsized.

Four bodies have been taken out and the boatman has been arrested. Rescue operations would continue till all the missing people are traced, he said.

