Coronavirus in Chandigarh
Ban on gathering of over 100 people in Chandigarh

By IANS
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to impose a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Also it announced closure of all cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, pubs, spas, shopping malls and coaching centers in the city till March 31.

However, the closure won’t apply to groceries and chemist shops.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Administrator and Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore here to review preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was also decided to declare masks and hand sanitisers as essential items till June 30.

