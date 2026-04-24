Baiga tribe faces drinking water crisis in Pendra of Chhattisgarh

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Raipur: A drinking water crisis has reportedly faced by Baiga tribe in Pendra of the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district, Chattisgarh. Two residents have given their statements on the issue.

As per reports, the tap connections are made in the area but it is of no use as it is yet to be completed and more than thirty one families in the affected area.

There is only one borewell available and people go down into the borewell and take out water so that it doesn’t get dirty.

Two residents, Babulal Baiga and Devsingh Baiga have given their statements to ANI in which they have said, “”The problem is that we don’t have water here… There is only one borewell from where we get water…, the rest of the water is dirty…”

Devsingh Baiga says, “We go down into the borewell and take out water so that it doesn’t get dirty… Tap connections have been made, but they are of no use. The water supply would come only if it were complete… There are more than thirty-one families here… Officials have not come here.”

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Pendra, Chhattisgarh: In the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district, the Baiga tribe are facing a drinking water crisis. (23.04) pic.twitter.com/RfW12txuhT — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

#WATCH | Pendra, Chhattisgarh: Devsingh Baiga, a local resident, says, “We go down into the borewell and take out water so that it doesn’t get dirty… Tap connections have been made, but they are of no use. The water supply would come only if it were complete… There are more… pic.twitter.com/ytDdlQObM3 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

#WATCH | Pendra, Chhattisgarh: Babulal Baiga, another local resident, says, “The problem is that we don’t have water here… There is only one borewell from where we get water…, the rest of the water is dirty…” (23.04) pic.twitter.com/sEGHb7zjRa — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026