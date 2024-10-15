Bahraich Violence: Situation tense, Internet suspended following murder of 22-year-old

Bahraich: The situation remains tense in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district after violence broke out following the murder of 22-year old during Durga idol immersion procession.

As per reports, the victim Ram Gopal Mishra was a resident of the village. He took part at the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession. during which he was hit by a bullet and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during medical treatment.

Hundreds of people carrying sticks joined the procession demanding justice for the family, tension escalated as some unidentified men burnt down shops and homes.

Later, half a dozed people were injured during stone pelting and firing. Internet services were suspended in the district following the breakout of the violence.

The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died during the violence that broke out in the Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed amid heavy security, on October 14.

As per sources, atleast three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ram Mishra and case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to murder and other offences. And around 30 people have been detained in connection with the violence.

The police have started a probe into the matter and have conducted raids were on to arrest the main accused Salman in the case.

Four teams of the Special Task Force (STF), 12 companies of PAC and police officials from neighbouring districts have been deployed in Baharaich to maintain the law and order situation.