Badrinath Dham set to open April 23; Chamoli DM assures smooth, safe, and pleasant travel experience

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Chamoli: Final preparations for the highly anticipated opening of the Badrinath Dham portals are now complete, according to Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar.

Speaking with ANI, the DM on Saturday confirmed that the sacred Himalayan shrine is fully prepared to welcome devotees starting April 23, following strict directives for pilgrim safety from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Navigating the treacherous terrain of the Badrinath Highway has been a primary focus for the administration this year. DM Kumar detailed several key infrastructure improvements designed to ensure a “smooth, safe, and pleasant” journey.

Identified high-risk landslide zones along the highway have undergone specialised geological treatments to prevent disruptions.

Critical “pinch points” where the highway was previously narrow have been widened to allow for better traffic flow and reduced congestion.

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Work under the Badrinath Master Plan–a flagship project to modernise the temple town–has been expedited to provide upgraded facilities for the 2026 season.

Recognising the physical demands of the pilgrimage, the administration has deployed comprehensive support systems along the travel route, adequate toilet facilities have been installed at regular intervals, dedicated parking zones have been established to handle the surge in private and commercial vehicles and potable drinking water stations have been secured throughout the high-altitude journey.

The administration’s proactive stance comes amid expectations of a high turnout this year. By synchronising road safety with enhanced on-ground amenities, the district hopes to minimise the traditional hardships associated with the Char Dham Yatra.

“I am confident that devotees visiting this year will have a smooth, safe, and pleasant travel experience,” DM Gaurav Kumar stated, emphasising that the focus remains on the dignity and convenience of every pilgrim.

The portals are scheduled to open at an auspicious hour on April 23, marking the beginning of the peak pilgrimage season for one of India’s most revered spiritual destinations. (ANI)