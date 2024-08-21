Badlapur Sexual Assault case: 66 people arrested, FIR registered against 500 protestors

Badlapur: The police arrested 66 people and registered an First Information Reports (FIR) against 500 protesters after protest erupted at Badlapur of Thane district in Maharashtra against the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls allegedly by a school sweeper in the washroom.

The arrested suspects have been charged with sections of rioting, damaging public property, and causing hurt to public servants, etc. “We appeal to people to not believe in any rumours, and contact police officers if they come across any sensitive information,” said Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Badlapur.

The arrested people will be presented in court today (August 21, 2024). Maharashtra police have also heightened the security at the railway station as police personnel have been deployed. At least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway cops were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest on Tuesday.

Internet services have been shut down in Badlapur and shops are ordered to remain closed. DCP, GRP of Railway Police Manoj Patil said that the situation is normal now. “The situation is normal now. Railway movement is also normal. No section has been imposed. Internet services will be suspended for a few days so that rumours do not spread.” Manoj Patil said.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident. Taking to his social media handle on X, Devendra Fadnavis posted, “In the Badlapur unfortunate incident, IG rank officer IPS Arti Singh is appointed immediately to conduct the inquiry.