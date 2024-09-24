Badlapur case: Accused Akshay Shinde dies in firing, see details

Badlapur: Accused Akshay Shinde in the Badlapur case of sexual assault died in a firing said reliable reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the postmortem of the Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde has begun at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in the presence of senior doctors. Reports further said that, he died yesterday after being shot at by police in retaliatory firing in Badlapur, Thane.

The JJ Hospital Dean, Dr Pallavi Saple told ANI, “Mumbra police have brought the body (of accused Akshay Shinde) here. As soon as we get the papers, the procedure of postmortem will start.”

“Generally, three doctors are present at the time of postmortem. So, in this case, also we will have three doctors present… The government has issued guidelines to record the video of the postmortem… We hand over the body to the police after the postmortem, ” she further added.

