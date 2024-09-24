Badlapur case: Accused Akshay Shinde dies in firing, see details

By Sudeshna Panda
Badlapur case

Badlapur: Accused Akshay Shinde in the Badlapur case of sexual assault died in a firing said reliable reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the postmortem of the Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde has  begun at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in the presence of senior doctors. Reports further said that, he died yesterday after being shot at by police in retaliatory firing in Badlapur, Thane.

The JJ Hospital Dean, Dr Pallavi Saple told ANI, “Mumbra police have brought the body (of accused Akshay Shinde) here. As soon as we get the papers, the procedure of postmortem will start.”

“Generally, three doctors are present at the time of postmortem. So, in this case, also we will have three doctors present… The government has issued guidelines to record the video of the postmortem… We hand over the body to the police after the postmortem, ” she further added.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Badlapur Sexual Assault case: 66 people arrested, FIR registered against 500 protestors
You might also like

Stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express, investigation underway informs CRPO

Jammu and Kashmir 2nd phase polls: Security tightened across the state

India reports the first MPOX clade 1 case in Kerala, it is fast spreading warns WHO

WATCH: Atishi Marlena takes charge as Delhi’s new CM, places empty chair besides her