In what could be considered as a matter of great pride for each and every citizen of the country, Indian salsa dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ entered the final of America’s Got Talent Season 15.

‘Bad Salsa’ which is comprised of 15-year-old Sonali Majumdar and 21-year-old Maraju Sumanth from India’s Kolkata entered the the America’s Got Talent 2020 final in the Dunkin’ Save and Judges’ Choice.

Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth left everyone awestruck with their powerful performance in the semi final episode of America’s Got Talent Season 15. They danced to the tune of famous South Indian song Top Lesi Poddi of film Iddarammayilatho (sung by Sagar and Geeta Madhuri and featuring Allu Arjun and Catherine Tresa).

Apart from the Bad Salsa, four other acts made it to the final of AGT 2020 on Wednesday.

Three acts earned enough votes to move on to the final round of America’s Got Talent 2020. They are Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova and Bello Sisters.

Three acts namely Kenadi Dodds, Bad Salsa and Max Major were in danger of elimination. Out of the three two were selected.

While fans selected Kenadi Dodds by voting, which was opened for 30 minutes, the judges chose Bad Salsa for the final round of the global talent competition as it won the Dunkin’ Save And Judges’ Choice. Subsequently, Max Major was eliminated.

Singers Roberta Battaglia and Archie Williams, as well as singing duo Broken Roots, spoken word artist Brandon Leake and aerialist Alan Silva had already entered the final of the show based on their performances on Tuesday.

Here’s the list of America’s Got Talent Season 15 finalists:

Roberta Battaglia Archie Williams Broken Roots Brandon Leake Alan Silva Cristina Rae Daneliya Tuleshova Bello Sisters Kenadi Dodds Bad Salsa

It is to be noted here that during the quarter final round of the America’s Got Talent 2020, the duo grooved to the tunes of a Bollywood song of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela‘s song ‘Tattad Tattad‘. This they teamed up with moves of Salsa.

Watch the semi final performance of the ‘Bad Salsa’. (Video credit America’s Got Talent)