Babri Masjid demolition case: All accused acquitted, Demolition was not pre-planned

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lucknow: A special CBI Court on Wednesday aquitted all accused in Babri Masjid Demolition case  saying that there is not enough evidence that the Babri Masjid demolition was pre-planned,it was a spontaneous act.

The key accused include former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Most of the senior leaders among the 32 accused such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were not present in the Lucknow court but marked their presence via video conference.

The central agency produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 17 have died during the course of trial.id

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by “kar sevaks” who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

In a significant judgment last year, the Supreme Court allotted the disputed site in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple, while calling the demolition of the mosque a violation of the rule of law.

 

