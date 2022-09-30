Baba Vanga predicts big ‘natural attack’ in India in 2022

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, who is popularly known as Baba Vanga, has reportedly predicted that India to witness a big ‘natural attack’ in 2022.

According to some posts that have been circulated online, Baba Vanga had predicted that India will face deadly locust attacks later this year. She prophesied that the temperature in the world will fall due to which India will suffer from locust attack that might result in a nationwide famine and food shortage.

Baba Vanga’s prediction about India has made people of the country worried as her visions are said to be 85 per cent correct and two of the six predictions she made for the year 2022 have already come true. The six bizarre claims she made for this year include “intense bouts of floods” in several Asian countries and Australia. Besides, different parts of the world are also hit by floods that are triggered by hurricanes.

This apart, Baba Vanga also had suggested residents of large cities would be hit by water shortages and cities like Portugal and Italy are witnessing the same as the citizens have been asked to restrict their water usage. Italy is said to be going through its worst drought since the 1950s.

Moreover, several world events that were reportedly predicted by Baba Vanga earlier came true. They include the breakup of the Soviet Union, the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster have proved to be true. She also predicted her death and said that the universe will end in 5079.

Here are Baba Vanga’s four future predictions:

The orbit of the earth is going to change in 2023 and astronauts would travel to Venus in 2028.

She also predicted that due to organ transplant technology people would live for more than 100 years in 2046.

She also predicted that the night would disappear and artificial sunlight would illuminate another part of Earth from 2100.

She also forecasted the end of the world in 5079.

(Source: timesnownews.com)