Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA

Mumbai: In the latest development in the much talked about Baba Siddique murder case in Mumbai, the police has invoked MCOCA.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police has invoked MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Further police sources said that, so far 26 accused have been arrested in this case.

The Mumbai police said that as many as three people who are wanted in the case are yet to be arrested. On November 10, the prime accused in the Baba Siddique murder case had been arrested.

Shiv Kumar Gautam aka Shiva had been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Shiva was arrested from Bahraich. The Mumbai crime branch along with UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested the primary accused in the case in a joint operation.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was killed by multiple assassins on October 12. Shiva has fired three rounds on the deceased.

According to Police, Shiva was trying to escape to Nepal but was arrested before that. The accused was residing outside Bahraich and avoided the use of cell phones in order to prevent from getting arrested.

The other two persons that were arrested with the main accused were identified as Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi.

