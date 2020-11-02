New Delhi: The owner of popular food joint “Baba Ka Dhaba” in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Gaurav Wasan uploaded a video of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, 80, tearfully recounting his sufferings and struggles during the lockdown months due to the covid pandemic in his social media page. The post was shared widely on social media and many people came forward to help the elderly couple.

Now Kanta Prasad has alleged that Gaurav Wasan is not providing them the donation money that was raised to help him and his wife.

He further alleged that Gaurav deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and he collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments but he did not give them any clear information about the donation money.

As per reports, he said he has only received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from Wasan.

Police official Atul Kumar Thakur said that the complaint was filed at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR (First Information Report) has been registered yet in the case”.