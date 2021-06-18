Baba ka Dhaba owner allegedly attempts suicide, Hospitalized in Delhi

New Delhi: The owner of Delhi’s famous Baba ka Dhaba has allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday night and have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Reportedly, the 81 years old, Kanta Prasad, had consumed alcohol and sleeping pills following which he fell unconscious to which his son, Karan, has also confirmed the same.

The hospital informed the Delhi Police of the incident at around 11:15 pm. The Delhi Police has launched a further probe into the matter.

Earlier in 2020, Kanta Prasad and his wife shot to overnight fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shot a video of the eatery and appealed his followers to help the couple who were struggling to earn a livelihood during the pandemic.

The video was shared thousands of times on social media and several celebrities joined the appeal to urge Delhi residents to support Kanta Prasad. Baba ka Dhaba was soon flooded by customers.

However, soon a row broke out between Gaurav Wasan and Kanta Prasad over the transfer of funds that had poured in from across India.

Recently, he reconciled with Gaurav Wasan and apologised him.