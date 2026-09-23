Azamgarh puja shooting: Accused killed in police encounter

Advertisement

Azamgarh: A nearly eight-hour hostage standoff in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh ended early Wednesday with the death of Arvind Singh and his son after a police operation at their home in Shambhupur village.

Singh had allegedly shot dead his wife Babita and two priests during a puja before locking himself inside the house with his three children.

According to police, the fight broke out after Singh came home during the religious ceremony and asked the priests who were present there about their Aadhaar cards.

A confrontation erupted, and shortly afterward, he supposedly used his licensed gun to kill his wife and the two priests, who were identified as Mahendra Pathak and Akhilesh Mishra.

Police and other high officials pleaded with Singh to surrender and hand over the children.

Advertisement

The stir was created when a gunshot was fired from the room.

The security guards, including the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team, then moved in using stun and tear-gas grenades.

Meanwhile, Singh and his son Shaurya, who also received a bullet injury in the incident, were rushed to the hospital, where they also succumbed.

Two of his daughters were freed and given into the care of relatives.

The murdered have been taken for post-mortem, and the forensics teams are taking samples from the scene of the crime, and police are probing into the deaths and the incident of the encounter.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Mamnoor Airport Renaming After Moulvi Syed Alauddin