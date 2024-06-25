Ayodhya Ram Mandir Roof leaking during rainfall, chief priest urges immediate action

Ayodhya: In a surprising incident, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir’s roof is reportedly leaking after rainfall, informed chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

According to reliable sources, the chief priest of Ram Mandir said that after the first rains, the temple’s roof started leaking near the location where Ram Lalla’s idol was placed.

Das said that the newly constructed temple lacks proper drainage, causing leakage and accumulation near the Ram Lalla idol.

The Ram Mandir chief priest cautioned if the issue is not properly addressed, it will hamper the prayer rituals with the expected increase in rainfall.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony.

