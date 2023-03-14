Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 1 Crore in donations in last 15 days

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir has received more than Rs 1 crore in the donation box kept inside the temple, in the past 15 days, temple official said here on Monday.

Bank officials tasked with the counting and depositing of donations have informed the Ram Mandir Trust that the donations have increased three times since January 2023. The office manager for the Ram Mandir Trust at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prakash Gupta, said.

He further said the State Bank of India has appointed two employees to count the money given in the donation box of the Ram Temple and deposit it in the trust’s bank account.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that the donation coming to the Ram temple is increasing rapidly, and in the coming times, arrangements will be made on the lines of Tirupati Balaji, where hundreds of workers engage in the cash counting every day.