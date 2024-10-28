Ayodhya Deepotsav to illuminate with 28 Lakh diyas and 18 captivating tableaux

Ayodhya: Deepotsav at Ayodhya this year is set to be a spectacular celebration, which will feature 18 vibrant tableaux portraying significant events from the life of Lord Ram.

The festivities aim to highlight the rich cultural heritage and deep devotion associated with this auspicious occasion.

Among the 18 tableaux, 11 are being crafted by the Information Department, while the tourism department is preparing seven.

The displays will include pivotal moments such as Lord Ram’s education, his marriage to Sita, his exile, Bharat Milap, the Shabari episode, Ashok Vatika, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, Lakshman’s fainting from the Shakti arrow, Ravana’s defeat, and Lord Ram’s triumphant return to Ayodhya, culminating in the grand celebration of Deepotsav.

The decoration process for these tableaux on trucks has already begun.

Notably, the Tourism department’s contribution will showcase the seven chapters from Tulsikrit Ram Charit Manas: Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Sundar Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand.

Ayodhya’s Municipal Commissioner shared the details about this year’s event, stating, “We are preparing 18 tableaux. The new feature in this year’s celebrations is that this is a green initiative. All the tableaux are being made of degradable material.”

Additionally, he also mentioned that international artists from six countries will be performing during the international Ram Leela.

Ayodhya, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said that extensive preparations were being made for the event and this time 25 lakh diyas will be lit to illuminate ghats along the banks of the Sarayu River setting a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Gaurav Dayal said, “This time more diyas will be lit than last year, 25 lakh diyas will be lit. Arrangements have been made for aarti by 1100 people, there will be a drone show. We will organize new programs. Cultural programs will be started from 28th… Diyas will be lit in all the temples of Ayodhya. A large number of volunteers will be deployed. This is the first Diwali in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, preparations are being made accordingly and inside the temple also diyas would be lit.”

He further said that the event would be jointly organised by the tourism department, cultural department, and information department.

“The effort is to make a grand scale celebration. Cultural programmes will start from October 28 and rehearsals have already started. Stages are being built and barricading is being done. Tableaus will be exhibited. The main program will be held on October 30 and the rehearsals will be done on October 29 also,” he further said.

He said that Ramlila at the international level would be performed on October 30 and would be organised at Ram Katha Park. This year, Ayodhya is set to illuminate 55 ghats along the banks of the Sarayu River, with over 2 million lamps already prepared

This year Deepotsav aims to set a new world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas, creating a breathtaking spectacle that is sure to enchant visitors and participants alike.

