Auto-rickshaw Driver And Family Found Dead After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

Hyderabad: A couple along with their two children were found dead after a fight with a neighbour over alleged misbehaviour with a girl.

P. Bhikshapathi, an autorickshaw driver, his wife, their son and daughter were found hanging on Friday at their residence in West Gandhi Nagar under limits of Keesra police station of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Bhikshapathi and his family allegedly resorted to the extreme step after failing to bear the humiliation.

Bhikshapathi was beaten up and his three-wheeler was damaged by a neighbour on Thursday night for allegedly misbehaving with a girl.

The incident occurred in Nagaram municipality in Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Relatives of the family tried to prevent the police from shifting the bodies, demanding arrest of those responsible for the suicides.

Police registered a case of deaths under suspicious circumstances and took up investigations. A suicide note allegedly wrote by Bhikshapathi was also recovered by the police.

Inspector of police J. Narender Goud said clues were collected from the scene and an investigation was on. Police were recording statements of the relatives of the deceased.

Bhikshapathi, hailing from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had recently migrated to Medchal district and was driving an autorickshaw to eke out a living.