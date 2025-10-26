Aurangabad railway station officially renamed after Chhatrapati Sambhaji

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Aurangabad Railway Station in Maharashtra has been officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, the Central Railway announced.

The name of the station was changed three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city, was named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and second ruler of the Maratha state.

According to the Central Railway, the new station code will be ‘CPSN.’ The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

“The competent authority has approved the change in the name of ‘Aurangabad’ Railway station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway as ‘CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR’ Railway station with the Railway Code for Station as CPSN. Accordingly, the ‘Aurangabad’ Railway station shall henceforth be called as ‘CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR’ Railway station and station code will be CPSN,” the official release said.

The Aurangabad railway station, originally opened in 1900 during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad.