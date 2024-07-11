Attention EPF Members! Only these members will get 8.25% interest

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a number of services for the benefit of its members. It also has a special plan for the active employees which is called Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), often known as PF (Provident Fund).

The EPF is a mandatory savings and retirement plan for active employees through which the EPFO gives certain percent of interest annually.

The has EPFO decided to give 8.25% interest rate of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the Financial Year 2023-24. It increased the interest rate to 8.25% for 2023-24 from the previous year’s rate of 8.15%.

However, the EPFO in its latest post in X handle said that the interest at revised rates, since notified, is being paid to the current and outgoing members in their final PF settlements Members who preferred final settlements during the FY 2023-24 and beginning of FY 2024-25 will not be at loss as difference of interest is payable to them

All continuing EPF members will also receive credit of interest at 8.25% for the financial year 2023-24.