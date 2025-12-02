“Attack on privacy of common people”: KC Venugopal slams Centre over Sanchar Saathi app mandate

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) move to mandate the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported in India has sparked political controversy. Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday criticised the government’s directive, calling it “an attack on privacy.”

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, “It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app…”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Venugopal also criticised the central government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which he said has claimed over 20 lives, adding that the government has refused to discuss the issue in Parliament.

“A flawed, rigged SIR process has claimed over 20 lives, but the Modi government refuses to even have a discussion in Parliament about it! We, the INDIA bloc MPs, protested against this at the Makar Dwar in Parliament House this morning,” Venugopal wrote on X.

The DoT has issued directions to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to end-users at the time of first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

For devices already manufactured and available in sales channels, manufacturers and importers have been asked to push the application via software updates.

According to the ministry, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine mobile devices, enable easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules empower the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI numbers.

India has a large second-hand mobile device market, where cases have been observed of stolen or blacklisted devices being resold, potentially making the purchaser an abettor in crime and causing financial loss.

(With inputs from ANI)

