Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM tomorrow, council of ministers to take oath with her

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi will be taking charge of the office tomorrow (September 21). Even though AAP had announced that Atishi will take the oath during special session in the Assembly on September 26-27 the date was changed to September 21. The date was changed after a proposal by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post after which Atishi laid claim to form a new government in Delhi. It is important to note that Atishi will be the third woman to hold the post of Delhi Chief Minister after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sushma Swaraj.

Atishi will be taking charge of the office along with her council of ministers.

AAP leader from the previous Arvind Kejriwal government- Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain will be retained. There will be two party MLAs that will be included in the new cabinet.

The tenure of the new cabinet is expected to be short as AAP govt’s term will end in February 2025. “Now when assembly elections are held in Delhi, all the people of Delhi should once again form the Aam Aadmi Party government and make Arvind Kejriwalji the Chief Minister,” said Atishi in her latest post on X handle.