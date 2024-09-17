Atishi to be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, announces former CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Delhi Minister Atishi as the new Chief Minister. She has been elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party said AAP Sources.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign from his post on Tuesday. Following his announcement, everyone is wondering who will be the next chief Minister of Delhi.

Reports said that, Atishi is expected to take the oath of office at around 4:30 pm on September 17.

Kejriwal had declared that one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. Now, the party’s top decision-making body, Aam Adami Party, AAP Political Affairs Committee will soon decide who will take over as next Delhi after a crucial meeting at 5 pm today that is on Monday.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will submit his resignation tomorrow. Once accepted, the legislative party will elect a new leader, who will then present their claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. Bharadwaj expressed confidence in the process, noting that the MLAs are united and the chosen leader will be sworn in within a week.

He added, “The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath. I think this whole process should be completed within a week…” The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister’s official residence in the Civil Lines area.