Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister, WATCH

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi took oath as Delhi chief minister today. She took charge of the office along with her council of ministers. Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat were sworn in by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena as part of Atishi’s new council of ministers. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Niwas.

AAP had announced that Atishi will take the oath during special session in the Assembly on September 26-27 but the date was changed to September 21. The date was changed after a proposal by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post after which Atishi laid claim to form a new government in Delhi. Atishi became the third woman to hold the post of Delhi Chief Minister today after the oath taking ceremony after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sushma Swaraj.

The tenure of the new cabinet is expected to be short as AAP govt’s term will end in February 2025. “Now when assembly elections are held in Delhi, all the people of Delhi should once again form the Aam Aadmi Party government and make Arvind Kejriwalji the Chief Minister,” said Atishi in her latest post on X handle.

WATCH the video here: