Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj take oath as Delhi ministers in Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet

New-Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi took oath as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Saurabh Bharadwaj was given charge of health, urban development, water and industries portfolios, while Atisih took charge of education, PWD, power, and tourism departments.

The two AAP MLAs’ elevation to the Delhi Cabinet came after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, after they were arrested in connection with alleged corruption and money laundering cases respectively.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of Sisodia and Jain, and has also appointed Bharadwaj and Atishi as ministers in the Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj has been an MLA of the AAP since 2013 and is currently the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. He was a minister of the Kejriwal government in 2013.

Atishi is an MLA of the AAP since 2020 and has been associated with the party since its inception. She was an advisor of Sisodia in his education portfolio.