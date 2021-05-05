Lucknow: Amidst the current surge in Covid cases, the Ministry of Defence has stepped up the fight against the virus COVID in coordination with the State Government and set up well equipped COVID medical facilities in Lucknow.

In Lucknow, the 500 bed Atal Bihari Vajpayee COVID Hospital has been set up by DRDO at Awadh Shilpgram in record time. The hospital is equipped with 20 KL Oxygen Tank for uninterrupted supply besides dedicated power backup and bio medical and other waste management systems.

All major amenities which is required to run the hospital including oxygen, patient management and waste disposal. The hospital will provide free medicines and meals to all patients.

The hospital is being run by a team from Armed Forces comprising doctors of many specialities along with nurses and paramedic staff. The medical staff has been flown in from all across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid-19 hospital set up by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) .