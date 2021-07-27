At less than 30K, India logs lowest Covid cases in 132 days

New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 29,689 Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days and 415 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

After 124 days the country now has 3,98,100 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,21,382 deaths so far.

The total number of cured rises to 3,06,21,469 including 42,363 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 44,19,12,395 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far including 66,03,112 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,91,64,121 as on July 26, including 17,20,110 samples tested on Monday.

(Inputs from IANS)