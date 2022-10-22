At least 14 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with trolley in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: As many as 14 people died and over 40 others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a trolley near Suhagi Hills in Rewa.

As per reports, the bus was headed from Telangana’s Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Out of the 40 injured persons, 20 are reportedly critically injured.

Further reports awaited.