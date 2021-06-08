Asthi Visarjan Can Be Done Through Speed Post, Know Details

Varanasi: The postal department and a socio-religious platform, Om Divya Darshan, have launched a facility to offer services for ‘asthi visarjan’ (immersion of ashes) in Ganga and ‘shraddh’ rituals in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya.

This service is especially for those who could not perform the last rituals of their loved ones who died during the Covid pandemic. Reportedly, those who avail the new facility can also watch the rituals live.

“Many lost their dear ones to Covid, but could not perform their last rites. Now, ashes can be sent through speed post to these holy cities by intimating the postal department,” said postmaster general of Varanasi Krishna Kumar Yadav.

All you need to know about the Asthi Visarjan via post:

People need to register themselves on the portal of Om Divya Darshan for ‘asthi visarjan’ or ‘shraddh’ ceremony.

The ashes can be placed in a packet and sent by speed post to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya.

The ‘asthi’ packet should be neatly packed and ‘Om Divya Darshan’ need to be inscribed in bold along with details.

The speed post charges will be borne by the sender.

After the booking, the sender need to update details, including speed post barcode number on the portal of Om Divya Darshan.

Once the packet is received at post office, it shall be delivered to the portal’s address.

Thereafter, the priests shall perform the ‘shraddh’ ceremony on a pre-decided date and time slot. The last rituals would be webcast to the respective family members.

Lastly, a bottle of Ganga water shall be booked and delivered to family members of the deceased through speed post.