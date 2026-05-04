Assembly Elections 2026 – Counting Day LIVE Updates

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Bhubaneswar: The stage is set for a high-stakes political verdict as counting of votes begins today for the Assembly Elections 2026 held in four states — West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam — and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Counting started at 8 AM across 234 centers under tight security, with postal ballots being taken up first, followed by EVM rounds.

Early trends, seat-wise leads, final results, and key political upsets from all five regions will be updated here in real-time.

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Stay with us for minute-by-minute developments as the electoral fate of over 900 candidates unfolds.

Here are the updates:

Vote Counting began at 8 am today. West Bengal: Three-layer security at centres, over 37 companies deployed across Birbhum for vote count As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry commenced on Monday morning, preparations were seen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, with traditional ‘poories’ and sweets being prepared for party workers and supporters. Postal vote counting begins in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district for 5 assembly constituencies. TVK chief and former actor Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirappalli East too, with today deciding on the performance of his, and his party’s political debut in Tamil Nadu. EVM tallying begins across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. TMC’s Shashi Panja alleges irregularities in counting process, raises questions. Tamil Nadu Elections: TVK Chief Vijay leads in first round in Trichy East. Early Leads signal NDA edge in Assam, close battles in Keralam, Bengal and DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu. Hopeful for a verdict in favour of NDA-BJP in Keralam: BJP candidate from Kazahakootam, V Muraleedharan. Early trends: UDF takes charge in Malappuram as early leads emerge; LDF puts up tough fight Malappuram district in Keralam witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats. Early Trends: NDA attains a massive lead in Assam until 9 am, UDF edges ahead in Keralam Meanwhile, in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance has achieved a massive lead over the Congress-led bloc with leads in 67 constituencies; meanwhile, the opposition alliance is ahead in 9. Early Trends: TMC-BJP locked in close fight in West Bengal, DMK edges ahead in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a narrow advantage over the AIADMK-led alliance, leading in about 50 seats compared to around 25 for the opposition bloc. Vijay leads after first round from Tiruchirappalli East; TVK claims early momentum in Tamil Nadu polls counting. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency at the end of the first round of counting by a margin of 1,669 votes. West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP leads in 142 seats, TMC in 99, Congress and Others in 2 seats each as per ABP Ananda. West Bengal Assembly Election Trending 2026: BJP leads in 150 seats, TMC in 103 seats. BJP leads in 91 Assam, TVK gains 102 seats in TN; UDF with 86 seats in Keralam. Congress-Led UDF crosses majority mark in Keralam. Assam Elections: The BJP is leading in 91 seats in Assam. The Indian National Congress (INC)-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading with 86 seats in Keralam. BJP leads in 150 seats and TMC with 115 seats in West Bengal. TVK takes lead in 85 seats in Tamil Nadu. Assam Assembly Elections Trending 2026: BJP leads in 95 INC in 27 seats and OTH with 03 seats. Keralam Assembly Elections Trending 2026: UDF leads in 91, LDF in 45 seats, BJP in 01 seats and OTH with 02 seats.