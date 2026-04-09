Assembly Elections 2026: Assam logs 17.87% turnout, Kerala 16.23% and Puducherry 17.41% at 9 am

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New-Delhi: The polling for the assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam is being held on Thursday (April 9). The voting started around 7 am, and will continue till 5 pm in Assam and till 6 pm in Kerala and Puducherry.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 883 candidates for 140 assembly seats.

Voter turnout at 9 am in Assam was recorded at 17.87 per cent, while in Keralam it was at 16.23 per cent, and in the Union Territory of Puducherry showed a voter turnout of 17.41 per cent as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.

Voting for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there are 277 third gender voters in the state.

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Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 Transgender voters and 63,423 service voters.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors are eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate includes 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category.

A total of 24,156 voters fall in the age group of 18-19 years, while 6,034 voters belong to the senior citizen category, aged 85 and above.