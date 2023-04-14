Assam’s Bihu enters Guinness Book of World Records, Watch

Guwahati: Assam’s traditional Bihu dance entered the Guinness Book of World Records after 11,304 dancers and drummers performed at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium on Thursday.

The State government attempted the Guinness Book of World Records on the occasion of the celebration of Rongali or Bohag Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

An adjudicator from the Guinness World Records headquarters in London was reportedly present at the spot to judge the attempt.

Speaking about the achievement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We have made world records for both Bihu dance as well as Bihu dhols with 11,304 dancers and drummers. It is the largest Bihu dance and Bihu dhol performance in a single venue.”

