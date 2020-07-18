Assam to provide airfare, free stay to plasma donors from other states

Assam Government has appealed volunteers from other states to visit the state and donate plasma. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently made the appeal in a presser on Thursday.

The minister also said that donors from other states will be treated as state guests with free return airfare and stay. They will be given plasma donor cards and letters of appreciation for their contribution.

Assam is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID positive cases and has recently started plasma therapy to treat serious cases. However, due to lack of donors and recovered patients, it has decided to seek help of donors from other states.

As per reports six of the state’s recovered patients have donated plasma.

“Several other states have lots of recovered patients but haven’t started plasma therapy. Since their plasma would be of no use after three months of recovery, we appeal them to donate. We will soon launch an ad campaign in newspapers, TV channels and social media appealing donors to come forward,” Sarma reportedly said.